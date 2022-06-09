Idaho Troopers Left On The Side Of The Highway With Latest Announcement From Dodge!

Earlier this week, Dodge announced it would no longer be producing gasoline-powered Dodge Chargers after 2023.



It's planning to move the model to electric.



This decision will affect one of the automaker's repeat customers -- Idaho State Police, which currently uses Dodge Chargers as one of its main patrol vehicles. It has 290 marked vehicles across the state in addition to 160 unmarked units from other departments.



A spokesperson for ISP told CBS2 that it's currently looking for an alternative vehicle after Dodge made the announcement.



"We continue looking at other options -- any new order will be for vehicles other than Dodge Chargers," the spokesperson said. ISP has not ordered any additional Chargers since before last year. It is waiting, however, for 19 Ford Explorers and five pickups that are on backorder.





