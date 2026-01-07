If Americans Only Want SUVs, Then Why Did They Buy 1 Million Sedans Last Year?

You hear it all the time – often from the automakers themselves – that buyers no longer want sedans and are instead clamoring for SUVs and pickup trucks. It’s reached the point where some major brands no longer offer any sedans in their lineup at all, Ford being a notable example, as far as the US is concerned. That shift is understandable. Compared to an SUV or a pickup, a sedan clearly loses out on outright utility, versatility, and capability – perceived or real. But the sales numbers for 2025 are now in, and they suggest that reports of the sedan’s demise are highly exaggerated. In fact, despite years of predictions about their extinction, sedans still command a significant share of the new-vehicle market, proving the body style remains far from irrelevant.



