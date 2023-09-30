If An Auto CEO Like Mary Barra Says Paying The Unions What They Ask Will Hurt GM, Why Won't She Accept The SAME 20% Pay Increase She Offered Them To Be Fair?

Agent001 submitted on 9/30/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 2:08:09 PM

Views : 594 | Category: Spy News | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

If SHE gets a 34% pay increase over four years why shouldn't the workers?

Or drop her compensation increase to the same as their offer of 20%.

Mary STILL is guaranteed almost 2.5m per YEAR.

Discuss...






If An Auto CEO Like Mary Barra Says Paying The Unions What They Ask Will Hurt GM, Why Won't She Accept The SAME 20% Pay Increase She Offered Them To Be Fair?

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)