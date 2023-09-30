If An Auto CEO Like Mary Barra Says Paying The Unions What They Ask Will Hurt GM, Why Won't She Accept The SAME 20% Pay Increase She Offered Them To Be Fair?

If SHE gets a 34% pay increase over four years why shouldn't the workers?



Or drop her compensation increase to the same as their offer of 20%.



Mary STILL is guaranteed almost 2.5m per YEAR.



Discuss...







"You make almost $30 million. Why should your workers not get the same pay increases that you're getting leading the company?"



General Motors, $GM, CEO: "My compensation, 92% of it is based on performance of the company... When the company does well, everyone does well." pic.twitter.com/eC1SVkpTCp — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) September 30, 2023



