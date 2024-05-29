If Automakers Want To Beat The Chinese In The EV Race Things Will Have To Change

Ask any auto industry observer what is needed to return cooling electric vehicle sales to their once-scorching growth, and you’ll get the same answer: affordable models. With too many high-priced EVs fighting for the limited number of buyers who can afford them, it seems glaringly obvious that lower-cost vehicles are the path to renewed growth.

So which automakers are stepping up to meet this challenge?

Considering how obvious the opportunity seems to be, there don’t seem to be many takers. General Motors has a few promising entries coming up, like the new Equinox EV and the reborn Bolt EUV.