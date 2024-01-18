If Chevrolet's Camaro Looked Like THIS, Would It Still Be Facing The Executioner?

When Chevrolet pulled the plug on the fourth-generation Camaro in 2002, we thought it might be the end of the brand's muscle car. However, the Camaro eventually returned in 2009 after a seven-year hiatus, and its successor rolled out at the end of 2015.



We're getting mixed vibes regarding the Chevrolet Camaro's future, as the last copy of the sixth generation was made last month. The GM-owned brand hasn't announced anything about a possible successor, stating only that it is not the end of the line for this nameplate.



From here on, your guess is as good as ours as to what the future holds for this model. Some say it will return as a Ford Mustang and Dodge Charger rival, either with gasoline or electric power, or perhaps both. Others believe it might morph into a crossover, one that might take a swing at the Mustang Mach-E, and a few think additional derivatives might make up the next-gen.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vince Burlapp (@vburlapp)





Read Article