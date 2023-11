Most Americans are unlikely to buy an EV as their next car, according to a recent Ipsos/Yahoo Finance survey. The survey, based on a nationally representative sample of 1,025 adults aged 18 or older, found that only 31% of Americans are likely to purchase an EV as their next vehicle. Additionally, 61% of respondents indicated that they won't buy an EV and aren't interested in it for their next car.



So we ask, if EVs are SO great WHY are the numbers always SO weak on intent to purchase?