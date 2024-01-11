If Elected Will Trump Dismantle The EV Revolution?

The next few days aren’t just about America’s future, but the future of the planet.
 
As the world’s biggest historical polluter, the U.S. is approaching a critical juncture with clean energy. Electric vehicle sales are at the forefront of this transition and they could continue growing or risk getting strangled, depending on who sits in the White House next. The Biden Administration's policies made major strides to push electric vehicle sales at home, giving auto manufacturers the tools to make them here. Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to continue or possibly expand those policies; her opponent, former President Donald Trump, has vowed to target them as soon as he's in office.


