If Energy Was FREE, Would The World Be Driving Escalade's And LARGE Vehicles, Or Would The Product Mix Stay VIRTUALLY THE SAME AS TODAY?

When gas prices started to go out of control in the Jimmy Carter 70's people were forced to downsize into Japanese style economy cars like Corolla's and Tercel's, etc.



To refresh your memories or to teach you some history..."On July 15, 1979, President Carter outlined his plans to reduce oil imports and improve energy efficiency in his "Crisis of Confidence" speech (sometimes known as the "malaise" speech). In the speech, Carter encouraged citizens to do what they could to reduce their use of energy."



You could say Jimmy did more to lift Japanese cars and hurt American vehicles than any other President. Which in turn weakened the USA overall and helped get Reagan elected.



I remember those days well.



My dad was a Dodge guy. Polara's and Monaco's, ALWAYS with 383 or 440HP.



But when the crisis hit, dad was forced to switch to VW's. Dasher diesel wagon.



So even though there was a huge transition due to the cost of energy from large to smaller vehicles we want to pose an interesting question.



In 2020, if energy was FREE would EVERYONE start driving Escalade's and larger vehicles or would the product mix stay VIRTUALLY the same as now?



