If Ford Won't Share Ranger Raptor Parts, Volkswagen Will Make Their Own Performance Pickup

The upcoming 2022 Volkswagen Amarok promises to be a competent mid-size truck. A lot of that comes down to the fact that it's based on the new Ford Ranger. Now, Volkswagen is exploring its options to build a hardcore offroad model, and it has a few options on the table, as reported by CarsGuide.

The most straightforward way would be for Volkswagen to grab parts developed by Ford for its Ranger Raptor program. According to CarsGuide, Volkswagen has made it clear that it would be interested in getting access to Raptor hardware. However, if that's a no-go, Volkswagen has other cards up its sleeve.



