A merger of Nissan and Honda would marry two rivals for US customers, mostly on their top-selling compact SUVs.

Honda's volume leader is the compact CR-V crossover, and Nissan's is the Rogue.

The largest market for both automakers is the US, where Honda's models typically outsell Nissan's. The CR-V, for example, has outsold the rival Rogue by more than 100,000 units this year.