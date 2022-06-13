If Honda's New GM Based Electric SUV Ends Up Looking Like THIS Will It Be On Your Short List?

It may seem like they’re late to the party, but Honda is finally going all-in on battery electric vehicles, kicking off with an upcoming SUV called Prologue. Sure, there have been other attempts at partial electrification with the Insight hybrid and the hydrogen fuel cell-powered Clarity, but neither has been a sales success – and the all-electric Honda e isn’t available in the States.



So, what do we know about the Prologue so far? The Japanese firm has already dropped a preview sketch depicting a GM Ultium-based crossover. As for everything else? Well, let’s explore further.



