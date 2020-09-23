If Jeep Made A 3-ROW Wrangler XXL And It Was At Dealers Next To The NEW Grand Wagoneer, WHICH One Would Sell MORE?

Jeep made a big splash recently with the introduction of the all new Wagoneer concept.



Something that in my opinion looks nothing like the iconic Grand Wagoneer/Cherokee and more like a Chevy Tahoe.







As a huge fan of the old Cherokee, this was definitely a letdown.



But a while back, Jeep showed a concept (maybe after reading Auto Spies suggesting they do it) called the Africa. Basically, it was an extended Unlimited, with room for three rows of seats.



Remember when the Wrangler was only 2-door and Jeep showed the Unlimited 4-door? The major media was in shock asking why? Jeeps have 2-doors.



And as usual, they were wrong and now the four-door is the bread and butter model.



So WHY have they waited to do a THREE row version. Who wouldn't dig one of those.



When they introduced Gladiator and the product guys asked me what I thought I said put a third row on it and a LR safari style roof on it. they didn't laugh.



But our guess is more people would buy a 3-row Wrangler than a Gladiator.







So here's the question...IF, there was a THREE ROW Wrangler Unlimited XXL, which would sell MORE in YOUR opinion?



The Grand Wagoneer Concept or the Bigger WRANGLER?







