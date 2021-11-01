If Jeep Produced This MINIVAN Would There Be A Huge Demand From Soccer Dads?

If you’re in the market for a more practical Jeep Wrangler we may have the solution.

Thanks to renders posted on Instagram by artist samircustoms, we have the opportunity to dream of a new Jeep variant we never knew we wanted until now. Dubbed the Vangler by its designer, this Jeep based van is ready to go where no van has gone before.

The Jeep Wrangler Unlimited is the perfect family-friendly off-roader that offers room for five passengers and large trunk space. Perspective Jeep owners who want more interior room and seating a sadly out of luck unless they would like to try out the more pedestrian 3-row Jeep Grand Cherokee.



