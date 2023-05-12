If John Kerry Has His Way He Would Eliminate Almost 20% Of Electricity Generated In The US - How Good Does That EV Look Now?

United States climate envoy John Kerry has pledged the country will end coal power, as the United States announced it will join 56 other countries in the Powering Past Coal Alliance, which is committed to phase-out coal-fired power plants.

The announcement came during the COP28 global climate summit, now ongoing in Dubai.

"There shouldn't be any more coal-fired power plants permitted anywhere in the world," said U.S. climate envoy and former Secretary of State John Kerry, during a COP28 event on climate change and health.


