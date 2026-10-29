If Lawmakers Were Truly Serious About Improving Peoples Lives Then Why Aren't They Pushing FSD?

FSD could potentially save OVER $1.5 TRILLION EVERY YEAR. So why isn’t this a bigger conversation? If lawmakers were truly serious about improving people’s lives, accelerating the adoption of Full Self-Driving (FSD) should be a major priority. Let’s look at the numbers: Fatal and serious crashes cost the U.S. nearly $2 trillion annually in total societal harm, including roughly $400 billion in direct economic costs from: Medical expenses Vehicle and property damage Lost wages and productivity Permanent disabilities The immeasurable cost of lost years of life and diminished quality of life Now consider this: Tesla’s latest reported FSD data suggests that vehicles operating with FSD engaged experience significantly fewer crashes than the average driver, with safety metrics reportedly approaching 9× better in certain comparisons. Imagine the potential economic impact if that safety advantage could be replicated at scale. The resulting savings could rival spending on some of America’s largest programs and priorities: ~6% of U.S. GDP The entire Social Security program Medicare and Medicaid combined Roughly twice the annual defense budget Of course, realizing savings on this scale would depend on real-world safety outcomes, widespread adoption, and how much of the estimated crash-related harm could actually be avoided. But the potential is enormous. This is what the AI abundance conversation should be about. AI isn’t just about chatbots, robots, or generating content. It’s also about using technology to eliminate massive inefficiencies, prevent needless deaths, and free up trillions of dollars in economic resources. Imagine what society could do with even a fraction of those savings. Fifty years from now, our children and grandchildren may look back in disbelief that we once accepted human driving errors as an unavoidable part of everyday life. The technology is advancing. The stakes are enormous. So why aren’t we having this conversation, do you agree with this in theory?



