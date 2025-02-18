If Lexus Brought the Tiny LBX To The US Market Would It Sell?

2025 is looking like a big year for Lexus after reports - albeit unconfirmed at this stage - that the successor to the LFA supercar will arrive this summer. But if a multi-million dollar plaything isn't on your current shopping list, fret not, for Lexus may have something a lot more attainable in store for Americans: the LBX crossover, its smallest-ever vehicle. This is a compact premium crossover based on Toyota's TNGA-B platform, and with a trademark for the LBX name having been applied for at the United States Patent and Trademark Office just last Thursday, we can't help but wonder if it could its way to America someday soon.



