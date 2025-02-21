If Mini Made a RWD Model Would You Be Interested?

Mini could be gearing up for a major shift to rear-wheel drive for its next-generation EVs, thanks to shared platforms with BMW. Although nothing is officially confirmed yet, BMW’s upcoming Neue Klasse models, built on a flashy new architecture set to debut next year, are reportedly only compatible with RWD and AWD configurations. This could mean Mini will need to adapt to the new setup. Up until now, every Mini model since the iconic original from 1959 has been front-wheel drive, except for the All4 versions of some Countryman and Clubman trims that offered all-wheel drive. However, this might change as Mini transitions to BMW Group’s next electric architecture.



Read Article