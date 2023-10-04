If More States Adopt California's Gasoline Ban 3 Out Of 4 Cars Sold In 2050 Will Be EV

So far, nine of the 17 U.S. Clean Air Act states have committed to Advanced Clean Cars II: California, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Virginia and Washington. Others, such as Delaware and Rhode Island, have made statements about plans to adopt the rule but have not begun a formal legislative process, said Dan O’Brien, modeling analyst for Energy Innovation.
 
Drew Veysey, a senior associate at RMI, expects all 17 of the states that follow the U.S. Clean Air Act to adopt at least part of the rule.
 
“It is a very premiere climate policy, so [for] any state that is serious about reducing greenhouse gas emissions, their agencies will be considering adopting it,” he said.


