If President Biden Decides To Replace HIS Guzzling Beast Limo Would It Look Like THIS?

It's official – Joe Biden is the 46th president of the United States and is now occupying the White House. Along with the honor and privilege to be the leader of the country, President Biden will also now occupy the most important vehicle in the US: The Beast.

Since 1993, the presidential state car has been a General Motors-produced limo with a face of a Cadillac. The latest version was Trump's Cadillac One, which was a stretch limousine introduced in 2018. Despite its Caddy styling, it was built on a heavy-duty GMC TopKick truck platform, heavily-armored, and weighing over 15,000 pounds.