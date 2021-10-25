If SUV’s Are So Hot Why Is Genesis GV UNDER-PERFORMING Compared To Palisade And Telluride?

For fun, go to the Hyundai or Kia websites and search local inventory for Palisades and Tellurides.



You'll find it's a hit or miss exercise at BEST.



Not to mention that if you find one, you'll deal with the over sticker premium to get your hands on either.



But do the SAME thing and look for a GV70 or 80 at the Genesis website and you'll find HUNDREDS available right now.



Was it really supposed to be this way? That the Genesis is the LEAST wanted of the Hyundai/Kia/Genesis trinity?



We don't think so.



And then look at the sales numbers and that is ANOTHER depressing exercise for the Genesis exec team and dealers.













So the question is...



Why Is Genesis GV UNDER-PERFORMING Compared To Palisade And Telluride?















