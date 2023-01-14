If THIS GM Designer Had His Way In 2015 A TRUE Blazer Would Be Back And Head To Head Against The Bronco!

Agent001 submitted on 1/14/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:25:23 PM
Views : 184 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com
If it was up to Brian Malczewski at the GM Design Center THIS is what a PROPER modern Chevy Blazer would look like.He did it in 2015 and the IDIOTS at GM passed and let Ford come in and STEAL the space.We've written a number of articles chiding them for being brain-dead but they never listen.Tick, tick, tick... View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Malczewski (@brianmalczewski)
View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Malczewski (@brianmalczewski)
A post shared by Brian Malczewski (@brianmalczewski)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."— Agent001 (View Profile)
"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."
— Agent001 (View Profile)
More photo galleries
More latest news