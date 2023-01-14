If THIS GM Designer Had His Way In 2015 A TRUE Blazer Would Be Back And Head To Head Against The Bronco!

If it was up to Brian Malczewski at the GM Design Center THIS is what a PROPER modern Chevy Blazer would look like.

He did it in 2015 and the IDIOTS at GM passed and let Ford come in and STEAL the space.

We've written a number of articles chiding them for being brain-dead but they never listen.

Tick, tick, tick...





