If Tesla Released A New Roadster Today, What Would You Be Willing To Pay For It?

Tesla's cars have come an extremely long way from the original Roadster launched toward the end of the 2000s, yet this model remains a vital product for the brand, as it has helped shape it.

Starting life as a bare Lotus Elise, it received an electric powertrain and entered production in 2008. Four years and 2,450 copies sold in over 30 countries later, this vehicle left production for good, yet not before paving the road for Tesla.



Pictured here is a 2010 Tesla Roadster, featuring the Sport Package. This meant increased output, 16-inch front and 17-inch rear wheels, and adjustable dampers. It also has the Electronics Group, sporting a navigation system, an upgraded stereo, and a JVC head unit, a removable soft top, leather upholstery, inflatable lumbar support for the heated sport seats, and air conditioning.