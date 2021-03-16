If The 2022 Maserati Grecale SUV Looks Like THIS Would You Consider Adding It To Your Stable?

Maserati is expanding their lineup with an all-new luxury compact SUV called the Grecale. Named after a fierce north-east wind in the Mediterranean, it follows the Italian carmaker’s convention of labeling their range after the very same stuff that’ll blow your washing off the line.

While it isn’t ready to show us the final product, Maserati has dropped a few blurry teasers that nevertheless give a good indication of how their smallest SUV to date will look like  So let’s sharpen the focus and illustratively reveal its design, plus everything else we know before the covers are lifted later this year.

