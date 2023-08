After 3 years, the Toyota Land Cruiser has finally returned to America in the form of a rugged Lexus GX-based off-roader. And despite the SUV just breaking cover less than a week ago, digital artists have already been having their way with it.

One of the best ones yet comes from Theottle — the same mind that brought us the Lexus GX pickup truck — who imagined the Toyota as a two-door convertible in the same vein as the Jeep Wrangler and Ford Bronco.