If The 2027 Baby G-Class Ends Up Looking Like THIS Would One End Up In Your Driveway?

Mercedes-Benz is currently testing a smaller variant of the G-Class for public consumption, and development is well underway as the very first prototypes have recently been spotted out and about undergoing trials on public roads.

Why is the German carmaker doing this? Building a “baby G-Class" I mean, not testing its prototypes. The latter part is normal.



Well, rationally speaking, we know the G-Wagen is one of their most popular flagship luxury models, as well as a genuine off-roading and “street cred” icon. Shrinking it down and offering it at a more accessible price point could turn out to be a great idea.