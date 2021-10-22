If The Andretti-Sauber Deal Goes Through Will We See More American Formula 1 Drivers?

There have been a couple of high-profile transfers from Formula One to IndyCar recently, but it's pretty rare to see it the other way around—at least in the modern era. Back when drivers swapped between series, you'd see a lot more of this, with Fernando Alonso being the only name to have done so recently.



This makes the prospect of an American F1 driver seem even more distant, though rumors claim that IndyCar's young star Colton Herta could change that.More than a rumor, there's a genuine possibility this could change thanks to Andretti Autosport (who currently employs Herta in IndyCar), as the legendary American racing family/franchise is reportedly on the hunt to buy an F1 team. Again, rumors allege there's a good chance it could be Sauber, which is currently badged as Alfa Romeo.



