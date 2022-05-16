If The Audi E-Tron Is Getting Its BUTT KICKED Against Tesla What Makes GM Execs Think The 2023 Cadillac Lyriq Will Fare ANY Better?

2023 Cadillac LYRIQ Drives Closer to Delivery



Cadillac’s first fully electric vehicle — offering an EPA-est. 312 miles of range on a full charge — starts at $62,990; special program offers choice of public charging or home charger installation credit



Cadillac today announced new details in the brand’s transformation to an electric future and a transformative EV customer experience, including ordering information, pricing and EPA-estimated range for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD.











Cadillac also announced a special charging offer, designed to simplify the charging experience for LYRIQ customers.



“These are important steps for Cadillac, as we make good on our promise to deliver an EV offering more than 300 miles of range and move toward an all-electric portfolio by 2030,” said Global Cadillac Vice President Rory Harvey. “Cadillac will define the future of luxury transportation through its range of forthcoming EVs, and it all begins with LYRIQ.”



Ordering for the 2023 LYRIQ RWD and AWD models will open on May 19, with RWD deliveries expected starting this fall. Deliveries of the 2023 LYRIQ Debut Edition, which was available through reservation only, will begin this summer.



The LYRIQ RWD model offers an EPA-estimated 312 miles of range on a full charge1 and has a starting MSRP of $62,9902. The AWD model, which will start at $64,9902, adds a second drive unit, placed at the front of the vehicle to enhance vehicle dynamics and performance even further for drivers. When orders open, customers will now have the option to select from two new exterior colors: Opulent Blue Metallic3 and Crystal White Tricoat3.



Initial deliveries of the AWD model are expected to start in early 2023, with EPA-estimated range expected to be announced closer to the start of production.



So here's what's troubling us...



Audi has 1000x the credibility and rep of Cadillac and the E-Tron has been a DUD against not only Tesla but even against Hyundai and KIA.



So what makes GM execs feel they will fare any better with Lyriq. ESPECIALLY, after the Bolt fiasco. They didn't exactly DELIGHT customers with their response when the trouble start.



PLUS, Audi has the MUCH better potential customer demographic. Have you hear of ANYONE clamoring about how excited they are to order a LYRIQ? Cause we sure haven't.



Lastly, Lyriq looked kinda futuristic 5 years ago or whenever the concept was floated.



Now, is the exterior THAT good looking? Better looking than say IONIQ? Or the interior? Kinda looks like a baby Palisade copy.



Give us YOUR opinion on the subject.





