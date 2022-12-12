If The Corvette SUV Looked Like THIS, Would You Be Interested?

So, is anyone surprised that not only Corvette (often) fares better than Camaro in terms of sales, but General Motors is trying to make the most profit out of the whole situation? As such, no wonder the rumor mill has caught wind of an alleged strategy to morph Team Corvette into a separate sub-brand, starting in 2025.



That was like rocket fire for everyone, from fans to commentators and from news outlets to the imaginative realm of virtual artists. Speaking of the latter, pixel masters have tried everything – from dreaming of a full roster (from city car to semi-rig) for the new division to playing with every new model, one by one. And since we live in a world full of love for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks, no wonder the potentially upcoming Corvette CUV got the most attention of the entire ordeal.



