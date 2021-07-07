If The Porsche 928 Was Resurrected Today Would It Look Like THIS?

What if, is always the question. But what "if" Porsche decide to recreate the iconic 928. Would it look something like THIS?







You ready for this?

@guigaknop’s answer to the 2021 Porsche 928.???? pic.twitter.com/UVtxU22B3u — The Gentleman Racer Ltd (@GentlemanRacer) July 6, 2021



