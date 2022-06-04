If The Production-Ready CyberTruck Is Shown Tomorrow Will It STALL ORDERS And INTEREST In The Lightning, Rivian And Silverado EV?

As you saw from our last article rumors are flying that the production-ready CyberTruck will show its face at the Cyber Rodeo in Texas.



As you know, I'm a truck guy and I've had a CyberTruck order in since day one. And as interesting as the competitors are, there wasn't enough 'jiuce' for me to place an order for any one of them.



They all have pros and cons but none of them make me want to LUST after them.



If that's the case, do you think it will STALL orders and interest of the main competitors. Lightning, Rivian and Silverado EV?



My guess is they ALL will take some kind of a hit. Not from the SPECULATORS, but true buyers who will purchase, keep and use them.



Do you agree or disagree?





