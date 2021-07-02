If There Was A TOM BRADY Of Cars, SUV's Or Trucks, WHICH Would Be The LONG TERM Champ? Or CHAMPS?

It's crazy to think Tom Brady is playing in his 10th Super Bowl.

Hell, some players would give anything just to play in one win OR loss.

And it's been a long, successful career. He's no one hit wonder.

So making a parallel to vehicles...If there was a Tom Brady GOAT vehicle, whether car, suv or truck, WHICH one/ones would be worthy of that comparison?

And who is your pick for the game? KC or Tampa Bay?

It seems like ALL the $$ is on KC. I say TB beats the spread and it's an under today.

Spies, discuss...



