If There Was EVER An Excuse To Burn Your Car, THIS Would Be It! And He Didn't Even NOTICE Until He Drove AWAY! HOW?!

Agent001 submitted on 4/3/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:51:53 PM

Views : 392 | Category: Spy News | Source: | SOURCE: www.wkyc.com

A routine trip to the grocery store turned into quite an experience for a New Mexico resident.
The man spent several minutes inside Albertson's buying groceries, but when he returned to his vehicle, he had some unexpected visitors waiting for him — thousands of bees in his back seat.

He returned to his car after shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and actually drove off before noticing that there was a swarm of bees traveling with him.

It took nearly two hours for fire crews and Johnson to remove an estimated 15,000 bees from the man's car.


