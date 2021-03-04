If There Was EVER An Excuse To Burn Your Car, THIS Would Be It! And He Didn't Even NOTICE Until He Drove AWAY! HOW?!

A routine trip to the grocery store turned into quite an experience for a New Mexico resident.

The man spent several minutes inside Albertson's buying groceries, but when he returned to his vehicle, he had some unexpected visitors waiting for him — thousands of bees in his back seat.



He returned to his car after shopping, placed groceries in his vehicle and actually drove off before noticing that there was a swarm of bees traveling with him.



It took nearly two hours for fire crews and Johnson to remove an estimated 15,000 bees from the man's car.





