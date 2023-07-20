If This Imaginary Honda CR-U Came To Life Would It Give The Maverick A Run For The Money?

For starters, although everyone and their mother knew that Toyota would announce an all-new, hybridized 2024 Tacoma as the fourth-generation N400 model, the customers were undeterred in securing an example as soon as possible. As such, the Japanese model remained king of the charts during H1. Secondly, the 'Yota was followed by the new Frontier, Colorado, and something quirky that came before the premium Gladiator – as all of them fared worse than during the first six months of 2022. Instead, the only mid-size pickup truck that isn't a body-on-frame apparition, Honda's Ridgeline, beat the Gladiator by a smidgen of sales, and also the Ranger and GMC Canyon with a 38.6% jump in deliveries compared to the same period last year. That's pretty interesting, right? As such, some more people are starting to think that they don't need a true workhorse with body-on-frame off-road capabilities, but a unibody lifestyle product will suffice. And, of course, it is so much easier to sell a compact model rather than a mid-size or full-size pickup truck, right?



