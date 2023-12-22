If Ultra Luxury Brands Made Pickups Would They Be Successful?

If you think about it, the automotive industry's landscape is unlike anything we have ever seen before: 1,000+ horsepower EVs are daily drivers, sports cars and sedans like the Porsche 911 Dakar or Toyota Crown have become 'crossovers,' and pickup trucks are virtually everywhere. Emphasis on almost and virtually, by the way.



In fact, there is one sector where these former workhorses, now turned work-and-play adventurers, can't seem to break through. Cadillac and Lincoln tried and quickly failed; Mercedes-Benz also gave it a go and gave up just as fast, and the list could go on. Indeed, although crossovers and SUVs have successfully reached the ultra-luxury stratosphere with Cullinan, Purosangue, Urus, DBX, and more, pickup trucks have yet to arrive.





Read Article