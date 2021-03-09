If We Were APPLE Doing A Deal With Toyota...We Would Say SCREW Toyota Sedans And Choose THIS Lexus Concept As Our FIRST Entrant Into The EV Market. Are We Right?

So the buzz this week is that Apple is going to tap Toyota and finally bring an electric car to market in 2024.



Great. The more competition the merrier. And I just bought Apple stock so RUN APPLE, RUN!



Alright, I'll get serious.



You all know I'm a former Apple employee (Technical Advisor to the President, Apple Canada) so I desire to see Apple make the right moves outside of my investments. It gave me my big chance in the world of tech and I will be forever greatfull for that and the wonderful people I was surrounded by.



So Cupertino, if you're listening, DON'T make it an Apple CAR, make it an SUV. You're known for inventing the future and sedans JUST AREN'T it.



And if it's really true that you are going to use Toyota to make it, we suggest making it a variant of this...



The Lexus LF-Z Concept.







It's a great vehicle to start off with. All the other idiots like Lucid, Audi, BMW, Porsche, etc. are wasting time with electric sedans.



Also, Toyota needs interface work almost as bad as Nissan and many others.



Give us your opinion Spies...are we on to something?







