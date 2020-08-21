If YOU Bought A Lexus LC Coupe Or Convertible Would YOU 'TRD' It Up?

The folks at TRD (Toyota Racing Development) in Japan has just released a set of performance parts for the LC 500 and LC Convertible to give your car a more custom look, with a complete aero kit, a number of forged aluminum wheel options, and even a performance dampener.



Appearance-wise, you can add a front spoiler, side skirts, rear spoiler and rear diffuser, which TRD says you should get together, as they work as an “aerodynamic package”. I think the gloss black front splitter and side skirts look great, but I’m not 100% sold on the spoiler or diffuser, as they look a little tacked on and mess with the clean lines of the car. They also offer an even larger rear wing option, which is really in your face.



So tell us Spies, do these Mods ADD to the look or detract??









