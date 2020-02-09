If YOU STOLE A CORVETTE (Please Don't) We HIGHLY Doubt You'd Take It HERE!

Where would a car chase involving Tampa, Homestead, the Keys, five law enforcement agencies and a stolen Corvette going 150 mph end?



Publix, of course.



Sheriff’s Sgt. Mark Jones “reported the Corvette was traveling as fast as 150 mph in the center turn lane in Marathon.”



With MCSO, FHP, Key Colony Beach police, U.S. Border Patrol, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officers in pursuit, Perez swung into the parking lot of the Publix at 5407 Overseas Hwy. He skedaddled on foot one way, his pal in the passenger seat skedaddled in another direction. He was found in a nearby apartment complex. She wasn’t found.









