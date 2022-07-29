If YOU Won The $1.1 BILLION Dollar MegaMillions Tonight What Would Be The FIRST Ride You'd ADD To YOUR Stable?

Tonight is the night MAYBE someone will win (or not) the $1.1B Mega Millions jackpot.



So this one is EASY.



If YOU one what would be the FIRST ride you would add to your stable?



Which is 'THE ONE' for you? That you've wanted but for whatever reason it has eluded you so far?



I'll start the show with mine...Why the Raptor you ask?







Remember, I said the FIRST ride you'd get.



I'd love a Rolls but in today's world you gotta roll under the radar.



There are a lot of Raptor's so it doesn't stick out too much. And if in a personal safety jam, well, it wouldn't be the worst thing to be in...



Discuss...





