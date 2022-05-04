If You Are CONSIDERING An EV Are You Doing It To HEDGE Against INSANE Fuel Prices OR Because You ACTUALLY DESIRE An EV OVER An ICE Vehicle?

As a consumer myself I always appreciate any auto perspectives that have MY needs in the forefront, not just parroting company talking points in order to stay in good graces with the manufacturers. Or to further their own personal and companies agendas.



Well believe it of not, MOST things you read, even in 2022, never ask the burning questions in order for readers to be able to make educated buying decisions or spot REAL or FAKE trends.



So you know the drill sweeping the internet in order to further climate and political beliefs.



SEARCHES for EV's are up ONE BILLION PERCENT!



EVERYONE wants an EV!



There is a 150 year waiting list for the EV's coming from GM!



The SECOND someone drives an EV, they'll NEVER go back to an ICE vehicle!



People are hammering companies with requests for MORE EV choices!



You get the idea.



Each one of these can be picked apart and of course we hope you have a sense of humor because we over amplified the tone of these bytes in order to get your attention and engage you in this dialogue.



And there is SOME truth in all of them right now but are no where near the hype the media wants you and I to believe.



So let's pose these questions to get a REAL read of the temperature out there....



If you are CONSIDERING an EV right now is is SOLELY because you want to hedge your bets against these INSANE fuel prices or do you HONESTLY desire life with an EV over an ICE vehicle going forward?



Discuss..







