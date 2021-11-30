If You Are Counting On A 4xe Gladiator Any Time Soon You Are Going To Be Disappointed

As part of the merger between FCA and PSA Group, newly formed Stellantis announced a much more aggressive pace toward electrification. In fact, it has already released the Wrangler 4xe, which is a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV) that's quite popular. Jeep has plans to introduce a 4xe version of every model by 2025, with the Grand Cherokee 4xe coming to our shores in 2022.

Jeep's SUVs are very popular in the States, as are pickup trucks. One would think the brand could quickly launch a 4xe version of the Gladiator compact pickup since it seems to be simply a Wrangler with a bed. With the electric pickup truck battle heating up, this would arguably make sense.



