If You Are In The Market For A Tesla Model 3, Now Is The Time To Pull That Trigger

You might have a hard time believing what you can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD for right now but the deals are insane until the end of the year in these certain states.



I looked into some state EV incentives. It's pretty insane. Here's how cheap you can get a brand new Model 3 RWD right now (including fed & state EV incentives):



• CO: $22,590

• VT: $22,590

• MA: $24,090

• ME: $24,090

• DE: $25,090

• CT: $25,340

• PA: $25,590

• NY:… pic.twitter.com/RMCCjEa9yP — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 6, 2023





