If You Are In The Market For A Tesla Model 3, Now Is The Time To Pull That Trigger

You might have a hard time believing what you can get a Tesla Model 3 RWD for right now but the deals are insane until the end of the year in these certain states. I looked into some state EV incentives. It's pretty insane. Here's how cheap you can get a brand new Model 3 RWD right now (including fed & state EV incentives):• CO: $22,590• VT: $22,590• MA: $24,090• ME: $24,090• DE: $25,090• CT: $25,340• PA: $25,590• NY:… pic.twitter.com/RMCCjEa9yP— Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) December 6, 2023
