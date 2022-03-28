If You Are Planning On Attending The 2022 Miami F1 Race, Don't Expect To Watch It From Your Yacht

Formula 1 in Monaco is a fantastical pinnacle of excellence when it comes to racing and showing off the copious amount of money the European series attracts. Many have dreamed what it would be like to grace the decks of the elite, fancy-ass glass of champagne in hand, to watch an F1 car take the Picsene curve in real time. Many, instead, wish upon a star, wishbone, genie lamp, etc., that they could make friends with one of those yacht owners and make one’s Formula 1 dreams of watching Monaco from a yacht come true. Instead, we find ourselves always late to a good yacht party, but that’s because we can’t afford a yacht, and no one is extending an invite our way anytime soon. However, if you can afford a yacht in these United States of America, it’s a good time to consider getting one and bank on The F1 Miami Grand Prix’s man-made lake that’ll support yachts. At least, I think that’s what it’s supposed to do.



