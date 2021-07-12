If You Are Planning To Order An F-150 Lightning You Might Wait For 3 Years To See It

Agent009 submitted on 12/7/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:50:54 AM

Views : 182 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Ford confirmed that it now has nearly 200,000 reservations for its upcoming F-150 Lightning electric pickup truck. At this point, it represents roughly a three-year backlog. It might make it hard to get access to the vehicle

Earlier this year, Ford unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an all-electric version of the company’s best-selling pickup truck.

The vehicle has the potential to greatly accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the US since the F-150 is already the best-selling passenger vehicle in the market.



Read Article


If You Are Planning To Order An F-150 Lightning You Might Wait For 3 Years To See It

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)