If You Are Still Waiting For That Manual Transmission Corvette, Your Wait Is Going To Be A Long One

There is finally a nonzero, non-fantasy chance of a manual Corvette returning and the target year being whispered is 2027. Tremec openly says to look out for it in 2027, noting that the manual transaxle is at an early development stage now, with tooling and durability work aimed to start next year.

So, the company that actually builds the hardware is now stating that the work is underway on a suitable manual transmission and that the year to watch is 2027. This sparks the hopes of stickshift diehards who have been waiting for this moment for quite a while.



A potential manual Chevrolet Corvette now basically lives in two parallel planes. One is the current C8 Stingray/Z51/E-Ray/Z06/ZR1 program that exists inside the GM engineering strategy, with its belly-button dual clutch architecture.