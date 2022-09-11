If You Are Waiting For A Coyote Powered Bronco Then Prepare To Be Disappointed

Two years ago, back in September 2020, chief engineer Eric Loeffler and global program manager Jeff Seaman made it clear that a V8 isn’t coming to the Bronco due to federal requirements and CO2 implications. Be that as it may, Bronco enthusiasts were offered a V8 in the guise of the Desert Runner, which is assembled by Multimatic in extremely limited numbers.



The Desert Runner, however, isn’t road legal. The race truck also happens to be way too expensive at $200k. Alas, Bronco customers have to settle for a four-pot turbo and twin-turbocharged V6 motors for the time being.





