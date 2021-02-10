If You Have A Chevy AVALANCHE WATCH OUT! SQUIRRELLY Things MAY Occur!!!

Agent001 submitted on 10/2/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 3:56:41 PM

Views : 442 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

MARVEL at the work of ONE red squirrel and his new ride. A Chevy Avalanche. Take a look at the AMOUNT this critter loaded up in ONLY 4 days!! FEAR the SQUIRREL!!!






If You Have A Chevy AVALANCHE WATCH OUT! SQUIRRELLY Things MAY Occur!!!

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)