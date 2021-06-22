If You NEED To Buy A Vehicle Today, You COULDN'T Have Picked A WORSE Time! Here Are The WORST Of The WORST Deals As We Speak!

If you have your heart set on buying a new car this year, be prepared to pay significantly more for some models—or chose one that isn’t in high demand.
I bought a 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition for $1k over sticker and I thought I was nuts for paying THAT! Guess I got a MUCH better deal than many are right now.
Here is a list from Consumer Reports of the vehicles the dealers are gouging customers on the MOST.
Kia Telluride- 19% Over MSRP
Ram 2500: 17% Over MSRP
Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD: 15% Over MSRP
Ford Bronco Sport: 15% Over MSRP
Hyundai Palisade: 14% Over MSRP
Hyundai Kona: 14% Over MSRP
Ford EcoSport: 14% Over MSRP
GMC Sierra 1500: 13% Over MSRP
Chevrolet Tahoe: 13% Over MSRP
Ford F-150: 13% Over MSRP
And these aren’t the only models selling well above sticker price. Several others that are 13 percent over MSRP include the Kia Carnival, Kia Seltos, Kia Sorento, Nissan Kicks, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.
Tell us which of these shock you that people are willing to pay over sticker for?
