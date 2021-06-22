If You NEED To Buy A Vehicle Today, You COULDN'T Have Picked A WORSE Time! Here Are The WORST Of The WORST Deals As We Speak!

If you have your heart set on buying a new car this year, be prepared to pay significantly more for some models—or chose one that isn’t in high demand.



I bought a 2021 Kia Telluride Nightfall Edition for $1k over sticker and I thought I was nuts for paying THAT! Guess I got a MUCH better deal than many are right now.



Here is a list from Consumer Reports of the vehicles the dealers are gouging customers on the MOST.



Kia Telluride- 19% Over MSRP

Ram 2500: 17% Over MSRP

Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD: 15% Over MSRP

Ford Bronco Sport: 15% Over MSRP

Hyundai Palisade: 14% Over MSRP

Hyundai Kona: 14% Over MSRP

Ford EcoSport: 14% Over MSRP

GMC Sierra 1500: 13% Over MSRP

Chevrolet Tahoe: 13% Over MSRP

Ford F-150: 13% Over MSRP



And these aren’t the only models selling well above sticker price. Several others that are 13 percent over MSRP include the Kia Carnival, Kia Seltos, Kia Sorento, Nissan Kicks, Ford Escape, and Ford Mustang Mach-E.



Tell us which of these shock you that people are willing to pay over sticker for?





Read Article