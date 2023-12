I'm tired of hearing about the Tesla Cybertruck and it's my guess you are too. It's been a long few years of drip-fed news with Elon stans and anyone who dares oppose them battling it out on Twitt... er... X? Anywho, conversations about the divisive design have never been civil and the constant debates over engineering details are exhausting.



But now that we've finally learned more about it, I think it might be better than expected.





