If You Order A Tesla Model 3 Standard Range Plus Today, You Won't See It Until April

Tesla just recently substantially increased prices for its Model 3 and Model Y in the U.S. Tesla also now shows an even longer estimated delivery time (for new orders) for most of its cars.

The biggest price increase (by $2,000 or 5%) concerns the entry-level Model 3 Standard Range Plus, which is not good news, but the other thing that caught our attention was estimated delivery time of all models (but not all versions) has been extended, compared to the previous report from September.