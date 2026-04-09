If You Ran Volkswagen, What Brands Would You Put On The Chopping Block?

Volkswagen’s Supervisory Board approved a mass killing earlier today as the brand will eliminate roughly 50% of its model lineup by 2035. The automaker didn’t say which vehicles are getting the axe, but several notable models have been rumored to have a date with the undertaker.

This includes Audi and Porsche crossover coupes as well as the Taycan and ICE-powered versions of the upcoming 718 Boxster and Cayman. Other models rumored to be living on borrowed time are the Cupra Raval and Skoda Fabia as well as the Volkswagen Jetta and Taos.